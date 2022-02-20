Brokerages Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post sales of $7.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $15.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

TARS remained flat at $$16.00 during trading on Friday. 84,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

