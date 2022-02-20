Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $124.53 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

