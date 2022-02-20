Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.13. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.80. 2,359,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after buying an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

