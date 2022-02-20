Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT at $598.00

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATDRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.53) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 157,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

