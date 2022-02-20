Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $73.80

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

