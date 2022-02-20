Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $9.95

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,059,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $656,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 37,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $89,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,013,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.