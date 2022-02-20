Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $29.56

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.52.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE HP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.