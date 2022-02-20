Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) PT at $29.56

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,693. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

