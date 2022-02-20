Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$19.32

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,670. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.