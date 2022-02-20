Brokers Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will earn $9.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.01. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $186.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

