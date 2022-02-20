Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.29. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.