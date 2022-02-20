Brokers Set Expectations for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WING. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

