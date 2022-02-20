Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 278.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,164,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,930 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 892,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,412,000 after acquiring an additional 466,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.95 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,460 shares of company stock worth $328,815,739 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

