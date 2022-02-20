Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.84 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,106 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

