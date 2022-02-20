Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

