Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,556 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,556 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

