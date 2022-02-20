Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RA opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

