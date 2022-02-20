BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

