Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.

BRKR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $56.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bruker by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bruker by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 54,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

