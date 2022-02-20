BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post sales of $32.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 130,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,994. The company has a market capitalization of $894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

