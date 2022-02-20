Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

BVRDF remained flat at $$28.11 during trading on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

