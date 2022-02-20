Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. 70,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,299,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Specifically, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 in the last three months. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,216,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.