Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Down 7.5%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 67,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,764,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

