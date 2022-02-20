Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $46.57 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00288474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000975 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,736,236,050 coins and its circulating supply is 1,639,430,694 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

