C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.06

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 52194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
