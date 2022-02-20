C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.06

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 52194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

