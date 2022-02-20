Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 508,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Danaher by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,283,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,954,466,000 after purchasing an additional 507,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $266.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

