Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 9,940 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $32.05 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

