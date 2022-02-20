Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

