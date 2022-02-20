Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $647.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $719.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.14. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

