Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day moving average is $164.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

