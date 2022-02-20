California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.34 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

LSXMK opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

