California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.92 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.55.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

