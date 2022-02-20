California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after purchasing an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock worth $15,183,249 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

