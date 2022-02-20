California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,621 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 60,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

