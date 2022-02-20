California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 95,616 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,616 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Zynga worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,638,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,361,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.84 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

