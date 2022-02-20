California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

MRTX stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

