California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

