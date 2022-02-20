Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $84,408.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.34 or 0.06850445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

