Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.17, but opened at $24.85. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1,772 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.