Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,258 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $237.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

