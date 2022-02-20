Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.34 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

