Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 18,358 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $54,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 956,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.