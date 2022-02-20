Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWH opened at $32.09 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Camping World by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,087 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

