Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.19.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA stock opened at C$101.64 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$74.60 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.78. The stock has a market cap of C$34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,489.43. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.