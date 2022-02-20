Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target to C$0.60

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE LOCL opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Freshlocal Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

