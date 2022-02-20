Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $1.50

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 221.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

