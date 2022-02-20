Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,475.62

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,475.62 ($19.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,531 ($20.72). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,487.60 ($20.13), with a volume of 656,354 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.62.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

