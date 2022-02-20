Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Sells $79,201.42 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $79,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olaf Thamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

