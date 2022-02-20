CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.30% of CarParts.com worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 39.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 250.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

PRTS opened at $7.98 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.