Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Buys 362,747 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Republic Services stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

