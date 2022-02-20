Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.16. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,453,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

